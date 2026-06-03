Digital Future Beckons for Gwinyai School Learners After Major ICT Donation

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Gwinyai Primary School in Mbare has strengthened its digital learning infrastructure following the donation of 20 computers and two Starlink internet connectivity kits by the Government and private sector partners.

The donations were handed over during a ceremony attended by government officials, education stakeholders, community leaders, parents and learners on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera announced that her ministry would contribute an additional 10 laptops and a Starlink kit to complement an earlier donation made by KudzaiDenga Trading.

The combined support brings the total number of computers donated to the school to 20, alongside two Starlink internet kits expected to improve internet access and support digital education programmes.

Minister Mavetera said the initiative forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernise education and ensure that learners are equipped with skills required in an increasingly digital world.

“The child sitting in this classroom today must not only be a consumer of technology. They must become a creator, an innovator and a problem solver,” she said.

She said the Government was working closely with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to integrate digital literacy into the school curriculum, including coding, robotics and artificial intelligence at primary school level.

The minister also revealed that Cabinet had approved the Zimbabwe National Child Online Protection Policy (2026–2030), which aims to protect children from online threats while enabling them to benefit from digital technologies.

According to Mavetera, the policy establishes a coordinated national framework involving Government, communities, schools, parents, academia and the private sector to address risks such as cyberbullying, online grooming, harmful content, sextortion and privacy violations.

The private sector also pledged continued support for the school.

KudzaiDenga Trading Chief Executive Officer Kudzai Machuma said access to technology was becoming increasingly important as Zimbabwe pursues its Vision 2030 development goals.

“Computers are no longer a luxury. They are the new pencil. But tools alone are not enough if a child cannot even get through the school gate,” she said.

Machuma announced that her company would donate 10 computers to the school and pay school fees for 20 learners until they complete Grade Seven.

“This initiative will enable them to continue their education without facing financial obstacles,” she said.

She described the programme as a contribution towards national efforts to improve educational opportunities for disadvantaged children.

Officials at the ceremony hailed the partnership between Government and the private sector as a practical example of the national development philosophy, Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo (A Nation is Built by Its Own People).

Education stakeholders said the donations would help expand digital literacy programmes at the school while improving access to quality education for vulnerable learners.

They expressed hope that the initiative would inspire similar partnerships aimed at narrowing the digital divide and preparing young Zimbabweans for future opportunities in technology and innovation.