Women Manufacturers Unite to Boost Zimbabwe’s Economy

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe has launched a new organisation aimed at increasing women’s participation in the manufacturing sector with government and industry leaders describing the initiative as a major step towards inclusive industrialisation and economic transformation.

The Zimbabwe Women in Manufacturing (ZWIM) association was officially launched in Harare on Monday bringing together government officials, business leaders, development partners and members of the diplomatic community.

Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Kiven Mutimbanyoka, who represented Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the organisation would help position women at the centre of Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda.

Speaking at the launch, Mutimbanyoka said women play a significant role in the country’s economy but remain underrepresented in formal manufacturing and industrial production despite dominating the small business sector.

“The establishment of Zimbabwe Women in Manufacturing marks the birth of a movement that seeks to position women at the centre of Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda. Women are not merely entrepreneurs; they are manufacturers, innovators, employers, exporters and key contributors to national economic growth,” he said.

He noted that women account for approximately 56 percent of Zimbabwe’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector but continue to face barriers in accessing opportunities within the manufacturing industry.

Among the challenges cited were limited access to affordable financing, technology, industrial infrastructure, machinery and markets.

Mutimbanyoka said government was committed to addressing those obstacles through policy reforms and targeted support programmes aimed at empowering women-led enterprises.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, represented by the ministry’s Director of Industrial Development Dayford Nhema, described the launch as an important development for the country’s industrialisation strategy.

He said manufacturing remains a key pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing nearly 15 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“For too long, the manufacturing landscape has been heavily male-dominated,” said Nhema.

“If we are to achieve a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030, we cannot afford to leave half of our nation’s talent and entrepreneurial potential on the sidelines.”

ZWIM founding president Rairo Gunguwo said the association was created to ensure women take on a greater leadership role in industrial development and value addition.

She called for stronger partnerships between government, financial institutions, development agencies and private sector players to unlock opportunities for women manufacturers.

“Women have the capacity to transform industries, create jobs and drive economic growth,” said Gunguwo.

“What is needed is an enabling environment that allows them to fully realise that potential.”

The organisation aims to provide a platform for women manufacturers to engage with policymakers, investors and development partners while promoting networking, mentorship, skills development and access to markets.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ding Zhou also welcomed the formation of the association, describing women’s empowerment as essential to industrial growth and broader economic development.

He reaffirmed China’s support for Zimbabwe’s industrialisation efforts through trade, investment and skills transfer initiatives.

“Stronger exports will help attract more investment in local processing and manufacturing, which in turn will create more jobs and boost foreign currency earnings,” Ambassador Zhou said.

Government officials expressed optimism that ZWIM will contribute to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 ambitions by expanding women’s participation in productive sectors and strengthening the country’s industrial base.

The launch comes as Zimbabwe seeks to accelerate industrial growth, increase value addition and create employment opportunities through greater participation of women in manufacturing and related industries.