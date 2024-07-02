Disgraced Former Deputy Minister Apologizes After Viral Scolding Incident

Former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Simelisizwe Sibanda, has issued a public apology after a recording of him scolding a non-Ndebele teacher went viral, sparking a heated tribal controversy across the nation.

In a statement Sibanda acknowledged the inappropriateness of his actions and expressed deep remorse for any offense caused. The recording, which showed him harshly criticizing the teacher’s language proficiency, was widely condemned and perceived as an act of tribalism, leading to a public outcry.

“I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism,” Sibanda stated. He emphasized that his primary concern was ensuring quality education for students, but admitted that his method was flawed and should have been handled through proper channels.

Sibanda, who has since been dismissed from his ministerial position, took full responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the potential damage his behavior may have caused to national unity. “I take full responsibility for my actions and acknowledge that my approach was wrong. I understand that my actions may have perpetuated tribal divisions, and for that, I truly apologize to the whole teaching fraternity and nation at large,” he added.

Sibanda’s apology extended beyond the general public to include his political party, ZANU PF, and its leadership. “I hope that the party and its members will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation’s progress,” he said.

