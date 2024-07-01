Zimbabwe Names Naqvi in Squad for T20I Series Against India

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the provisional inclusion of Belgian-born Antum Naqvi in its squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India.

The young squad, featuring a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, is set to face India in Harare starting this weekend.

The 25-year-old Naqvi, who was born to Pakistani parents in Brussels and later moved to Australia, is awaiting the confirmation of his Zimbabwean citizenship.

Known for his impressive performances with the Rhinos in domestic cricket, Naqvi has a T20 strike rate of 146.80. His first-class and List A averages of 72.00 and 73.42, respectively, highlight his potential for international success.

Zimbabwe, under new head coach Justin Sammons, is looking to rebuild after failing to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The squad has an average age of 27, collectively boasting 558 T20I appearances.

Captain Sikandar Raza, 38, leads the team with 86 T20I matches to his name. He is supported by 29-year-old Luke Jongwe, with 63 games under his belt. Other experienced players include pace bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, who have played 52 and 51 T20Is, respectively.

The squad also sees the return of Tendai Chatara and the inclusion of players like Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Innocent Kaia, and Milton Shumba. Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Faraz Akram have been retained.

However, veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, along with Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, and Ainsley Ndlovu, were not considered for this series.

The T20I series kicks off at Harare Sports Club, with the first two matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 1 PM local time.

Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Series Against India:

Sikandar Raza (captain)

Faraz Akram

Brian Bennett

Johnathan Campbell

Tendai Chatara

Luke Jongwe

Innocent Kaia

Clive Madande

Wessly Madhevere

Tadiwanashe Marumani

Wellington Masakadza

Brandon Mavuta

Blessing Muzarabani

Dion Myers

Antum Naqvi

Richard Ngarava

Milton Shumba

