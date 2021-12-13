Divert Bullet Proof Vehicle Money To Buy An Office, Chamisa Told

Exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has urged the opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to dump the idea of purchasing a bulletproof car and use the money to prepare for the 2023 elections.

Following violent attacks targeted at Chamisa by alleged Zanu PF supporters during his recent nationwide tour, some well wishers initiated a fundraising campaign to raise US$120 000 to buy him a bulletproof car ahead of the watershed 2023 elections.

Now Jonathan Moyo believes it will be foolhardy for Chamisa to get a bulletproof car when the party needs an office and bicycles for polling agents to reduce alleged rigging chances by the ruling party.

“Dai ndiri shiri ndai buda mudungeon mangu ndobhururuka ndodzokera kudheni; ende dai ndiri 2023 presidential candidate ndine USD120K, ndaitsvaga vashandi vanoshandira musangano wangu kana kuti ndaitenga office, kana mabhasikoro emapolling agents kumaward centres! #BeingZimbabwean,” said Professor Moyo.

The former Higher education minister is on record pledging to train MDC Alliance polling agents ahead of the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, social media users have strongly opposed Professor Moyo’s suggestion saying the money was mobilised for the specific purpose of buying a bulletproof car hence should not be diverted.

Pachedu, a group of researchers said Gofundme, the platform that was used to put the donations together does not allow for diversion of money from the stated cause.

“Using #GoFundMe funds for a different purpose other than their originally intended purpose is prohibited, and is ILLEGAL. Beware of sabotage efforts in the name of ‘advice’ from @ProfJNMoyo who never donated a single cent,” said Pachedu.

Another Twitter user Dr Martin also rejected Professor Moyo’s advice, further accusing him of diverting government funds to buy bicycles for his Tsholotsho constituency when he was a legislator for the area.

“What do u expect from prof who saw nothing wrong with diverting Zimdef funds, @ProfJNMoyo is hardcore zanu pf, no morals nothing, everything goes,” said Dr Martin.

William Zambezi said Chamisa is only a receiver who cannot decide what the money can be used for.

“Those who donated said bullet proof car, not Office or bicycles. So the Receiver @nelsonchamisa can’t do anything at this stage,” said William Zambezi.

Meanwhile, another ambitious bid to raise US$2 million to support Chamisa’s 2023 elections campaign has started on the Gofundme platform.