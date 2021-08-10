Don’t Abuse God’s Name to Abuse Children: Minister Nyoni

The Minister of Women’s Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Sithembiso Nyoni has castigated church leaders who abuse young girls using the word of God.

Addressing journalists in Harare on the case of 14 year old Memory Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a shrine in Marange last week, Minister Nyoni took a swipe at some sectors of society who claimed that perpetrators were using their political power and allegiance to the President as a way of abusing minors since the President usually visits the apostolic sect in Marange.

“This kind of saying is very unfortunate and also mischievous and how many groups has the President visited , how many churches and civil society gatherings has he visited and he is the President of the nation, he is free to visit anyone that invites him but the President is not responsible for our behavior after he leaves those groups.

“I think it is really mischievous to say if the Head of State visits a place and something happens after his visit that he should then be blamed and take responsibility it is the responsibility of the church leaders to make sure that they don’t abuse God’s name to abuse children. It is not the responsibility of the President it is the responsibility of those people who start churches and then use the churches and the word of God to lure beautiful girls and then rape and impregnate and marry them.

“I think as ministry of women’s Affairs I would like to condemn that in no uncertain terms, it is not acceptable let alone use God’s name to oppress and to abuse people that you should be taking care of. It is double mischievous.” said Minister Nyoni.

The Minister said those responsible for the minors death should be brought to book for their actions.

“As the Ministry of Women’s Affairs we are condemning this and we are behind the police as they carry out their investigations. We would like the perpetrators to be brought to book. We want the case to be rested as soon as yesterday, it’s taking too long and it’s very painful to all the mothers let alone to the mother of the child.

“A fourteen year old giving in to sexual consent and giving in to marriage let it be investigated and let whoever is the perpetrator explain its not acceptable at all. A fourteen year old is a minor who should be taken care of by the church, by adults not to be abused by adults,” said Minister Nyoni