Dr. Mangudya: NetOne is Setting the Standard for Corporate Citizenship

MUTAMBARA, Chimanimani East — Corporate success should ultimately be measured by the difference it makes in people’s lives and NetOne’s decision to celebrate its 30th anniversary by delivering free healthcare to rural communities is a model worthy of recognition, according to Mutapa Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer, Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya.

Speaking during the NetOne OneHealth Medical Outreach in Mutambara, Dr. Mangudya applauded the country’s pioneering mobile network operator for demonstrating that national development is accelerated when business success is matched by meaningful investment in communities.

The outreach, which was technically powered by ZimSmart Villages, attracted hundreds of residents who received free medical consultations, chronic disease screening, cancer screening, eye examinations and medication, bringing specialist healthcare services directly to a community where access to such services is often limited.

Dr. Mangudya described the initiative as a powerful demonstration of responsible corporate leadership, saying organisations entrusted with national assets have a duty to create lasting social value alongside commercial growth.

“This is exactly the kind of impact that strengthens communities and contributes to national development,” he said. “When institutions invest in the health and well-being of citizens, they are investing in Zimbabwe’s future.”

His remarks resonated with many beneficiaries, who described the outreach as one of the most impactful community programmes to reach Mutambara in recent years.

“I travelled expecting only a consultation,” said Mrs. Lucia Mlambo, one of the beneficiaries. “Instead, I received medication, health education and reassurance from qualified medical professionals. We are grateful because many of us cannot afford these services.”

Another resident, Mr. Zachariah Madziro, praised NetOne for choosing to celebrate its milestone by giving back.

“Thirty years is worth celebrating, but celebrating by helping people is even more meaningful. Today NetOne has shown that success should be shared with the communities that support it.”

The medical outreach formed part of NetOne’s nationwide programme marking three decades of connecting Zimbabweans, reinforcing the company’s commitment to ensuring that technology becomes a catalyst for social transformation.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, said the company’s anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the responsibility that comes with leadership.

“Over the past thirty years, NetOne has evolved alongside Zimbabwe. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to creating value that extends beyond telecommunications. We believe that the strongest networks are those that improve lives, strengthen communities and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

NetOne Spokesperson, Mr. Ernest Magadzire, said the company’s long-term success is inseparable from the prosperity of the communities it serves.

“NetOne’s story has never been about infrastructure alone. It has always been about people. Every base station we build, every community we connect and every social investment we make is guided by one principle—that our growth must create opportunities and improve lives. This medical outreach reflects who we are as an organisation and what we stand for as we celebrate thirty years of service.”

Magadzire said the initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy 2 and NetOne’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework by promoting healthier, more resilient communities capable of participating fully in the country’s digital and economic transformation.

Healthcare professionals attending the outreach commended the overwhelming community response, noting that many beneficiaries took advantage of preventive screening services that could help detect illnesses before they become life-threatening.

As the day’s activities concluded, one message remained unmistakable: NetOne’s 30th anniversary is not simply about looking back on three decades of achievement, but about investing in the future of Zimbabwe through partnerships that place people first.

For Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, the outreach represented exactly what modern corporate leadership should look like—a company using its success to uplift communities, strengthen national development and leave a lasting legacy of service.