Mining activities in Zvishavane District have left women facing shrinking livelihoods, environmental destruction, sexual exploitation and unequal access to compensation exposing serious gaps in the protection of communities affected by mineral extraction.

A new report by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) says women are bearing disproportionate social and economic costs of mining, despite the sector’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s economy.

The research, titled Impact of Mining on Women’s Livelihoods in Zvishavane, Midlands Province, found that mining operations have disrupted traditional sources of income, particularly farming, livestock rearing and informal trading.

Women interviewed during the study reported that rivers had been contaminated, grazing land destroyed and forests cleared, making it increasingly difficult to sustain household food production.

The report also documents the destruction of ancestral graves and livestock deaths raising concerns about the environmental and cultural consequences of mining activities.

Beyond environmental damage, women reported sexual harassment, exploitation and exclusion from opportunities within the mining sector.

The report’s executive summary notes that women face “harassment, sexual exploitation, exclusion from compensation, and unsafe artisanal mining conditions”, while institutional responses to gender-based violence remain inadequate.

The study further exposes inequalities in compensation arrangements, with women reportedly excluded from negotiations and payments often made to male household heads.

One participant from Ward 15 told researchers: “My husband received the compensation money – I didn’t get a single cent even though I was the one farming that land.”

The report also found that communities have limited access to information about mining licences, environmental assessments, royalties and the financial benefits generated from local mineral resources.

A participant from Ward 10 questioned the lack of transparency, saying: “We don’t know how much money comes from our mines – we only see their nice cars.”

The findings were based on four focus group discussions involving 48 women from mining-affected communities and four interviews with institutional stakeholders including officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, the District Development Coordinator’s office and traditional leadership.

While government officials acknowledged some challenges in implementing environmental safeguards, the report identified weak enforcement, inadequate monitoring and limited institutional capacity as major obstacles to protecting affected communities.

It also highlighted disputes over land, water and labour rights with women reporting difficulties accessing justice when conflicts involving mining operations arise.

However, the research recognises the resilience of women who have established savings groups, water monitoring committees and community associations to advocate for their rights.

The ZGC-CNRG report recommends stronger enforcement of environmental regulations, transparent compensation processes, legal assistance for affected women and greater participation of women in mining-related decision-making.

It also calls for gender-responsive conflict resolution mechanisms and the implementation of existing laws and policies to ensure mining activities do not deepen inequalities.

The researchers argue that Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth should translate into meaningful benefits for communities rather than leaving women to shoulder the environmental and economic consequences of extraction.