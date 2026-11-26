

NetOne has reaffirmed its commitment to making digital services more accessible to persons with disabilities, highlighting the need to ensure that technology creates opportunities for everyone.

The telecommunications company made the commitment during commemorations of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities held at Checheche Primary School in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

The event was held in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Albinism Charity Organization of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) under the theme, “Building on Disability Inclusion Progress, Advancing the Future.”

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Nancy Dinha attended the event on behalf of Minister Edgar Moyo.

NetOne Public Relations Manager Ernest Magadzire said connectivity should go beyond providing network coverage to ensuring that people can participate in the digital economy.

“For 30 years, we have been connecting Zimbabwe. But connectivity must mean more than a signal reaching a place. It must mean opportunity reaching people,” said Magadzire.

He said digital access should enable learners to access information, entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and families to stay connected, including people living with disabilities.

The company also highlighted the challenges faced by persons with albinism, particularly the need for adequate sun protection amid rising temperatures.

NetOne said access to sun-protection support was important in protecting their health, dignity and wellbeing.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote disability rights and social inclusion, in line with the country’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 2.

As it marks 30 years of operations, NetOne said it would continue working with Government and other organisations to improve accessible communication and ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind in the digital transformation.

The company said technology should remove barriers and give everyone equal opportunities to access information and participate in society.