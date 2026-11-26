By Lemuel Chekai

The Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU) has launched an internal investigation into the conduct and communications of its Matabeleland Regional Officer, Nyikadzino Madzonga, following allegations of intimidation, cyberbullying and threats against private security companies that were reported in the media.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, the union said it had taken note of media reports concerning Madzonga and had initiated an internal investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The development comes after several private security companies raised concerns over the union’s recruitment practices, alleged financial demands and its engagement with employers who question or decline to affiliate with the organisation.

The complaints, reported in this publication, included allegations that ZISEGU was demanding US$5 per employee from security companies, pressuring guards to join the union and threatening to expose employers through local and international media platforms.

One company, which requested anonymity, also said it had opened a police case against the union over alleged cyberbullying, including the creation of WhatsApp groups in which company representatives and employees were reportedly added without their consent.

The controversy was further fuelled by correspondence attributed to Madzonga warning a security company that a press statement about alleged workers’ rights violations would be circulated across local, regional and international media platforms, as well as shared with the company’s clients, including banks, mines and shops.

In the message, Madzonga said the union was determined to ensure that workers’ rights were recognised and respected.

ZISEGU’s latest statement appears to be its first formal response to the controversy, with the union acknowledging concerns surrounding its regional officer and distancing itself from any conduct that could undermine its institutional values.

“The reports have also reached the union through direct engagement with our regional officer, prompting the organisation to initiate internal investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the matter,” the statement reads.

The union said it took the concerns seriously and did not condone conduct by its officials that could damage its reputation or compromise its commitment to professional labour representation.

“ZISEGU wishes to assure its members, stakeholders, and the general public that it takes these concerns seriously. The union does not condone any conduct, communication, or actions by its officials that undermine its institutional values, damage its reputation, or compromise its commitment to professional and responsible labour representation,” it said.

However, the organisation said it would reserve its position on the specific allegations until the investigations had been completed.

“Pending the conclusion of the investigations, the union will reserve its position on the specific allegations. Any disciplinary action found necessary will be undertaken in accordance with the ZISEGU Constitution and established internal procedures,” the statement added.

The union did not indicate how long the investigations would take, who would conduct them or whether Madzonga had been suspended from his position while the process is underway.

It also did not directly address the specific complaints raised by the security companies, including the alleged US$5-per-employee demand, claims of pressure on guards to join the union, the alleged creation of WhatsApp groups without consent and the threat to circulate damaging statements to employers’ clients.

The statement instead reaffirmed the union’s commitment to workers’ rights, responsible trade unionism, and institutional integrity, and promised further updates once the investigations conclude.

The internal inquiry now places the spotlight on how ZISEGU will handle the allegations against one of its regional officials and whether its findings will result in disciplinary action.