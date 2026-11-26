WestProp Holdings is strengthening its focus on sustainable community development through WestProp Plus, a dedicated value-added services company led by Mrs Tatiana Ellis.

Established under the strategic direction of WestProp founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Sharpe, WestProp Plus is responsible for ensuring that the group’s residential developments remain fully serviced, secure and well-maintained beyond the construction phase.

The company seeks to extend the role of property developers beyond building homes by maintaining an active presence in the communities they create.

Mrs Ellis said WestProp Plus had a long-term responsibility to preserve the quality of the group’s developments and ensure residents continued to enjoy the lifestyle promised to them when they purchased their properties.

“We have an everlasting mandate to ensure our estates remain in pristine condition and that the inhabitants enjoy the lifestyle we promised them when they bought into the vision. We are forever going to be present with a listening ear and capable hands to make things happen,” she said.

Under her leadership, WestProp Plus provides a range of services designed to support residents’ everyday needs, including gas supply, water management, solar energy solutions, estate maintenance, security, garbage collection, road maintenance, gardening and landscaping.

The company also oversees recreational facilities such as padel courts, swimming pools, clubhouses and soccer fields, which form part of WestProp’s broader live, work, shop and play approach to urban development.

WestProp Plus currently supports developments across the group’s growing property portfolio, including Pomona City, Millennium Heights and The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, with future projects expected to fall under the same service model.

Mrs Ellis has been tasked with coordinating the various service areas while ensuring that residents receive consistent support and that the developments retain their appeal and value over time.

The model places WestProp Plus at the centre of the group’s efforts to maintain infrastructure, public spaces and essential services after homeowners take occupation.

By providing ongoing estate management and lifestyle services, the company aims to distinguish WestProp from conventional property development models where a developer’s involvement may significantly reduce once construction is completed.

As WestProp continues to expand its portfolio, WestProp Plus is expected to play an increasingly important role in maintaining the standards of its developments and supporting the long-term sustainability of the communities it creates.

The approach reflects a growing emphasis on the management and maintenance of residential developments as an essential component of property ownership, with the success of a community measured not only by its construction but also by the quality of life it offers residents over time.