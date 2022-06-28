Fire Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya, Opposition Leader TellsMnangagwa

South African based politician and leader of opposition People’s Unity Party, Herbert Chamuka has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fire underperforming Finance Minister Mthuli Nube and Reserve bank of Zimbabwe Govenor John Mamgudya.

His statements follow yesterday’s ‘hollow’ measures aimed at arresting the skyrocketing inflation and exchange rate.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Chamuka accused Mangudya and Mthuli Ncube of mismanaging the economy through poor monetary and fiscal policies.

“We want to warn President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor John Mangudya are doing to the economy. Those two men are the chief architects of the mess our economy finds itself in right now, they are printing worthless money, we have since realised that former Finance ministers Herbert Murerwa and Patrick Chinamasa were actually better than these two gentlemen,” said Chamuka.

He further ripped into Mnangagwa over his recent public announcement that his administration will institute price controls saying the move was ill-timed especially in light of the exchange rate volatilities.

“Mnangagwa said he wants to introduce price controls, but the question is, his price control will be effected on which currency because the currency in use right now is US dollar,” said Chamuka.

He further poured cold water on the impending 2023 elections saying holding them under the prevailing economic conditions will only result in unnecessary bloodshed.

“We can’t go to elections with the economy like this, they will be bloody, that is why we have been calling for an inclusive government which will run for three years while we fix the economy,” added Chamuka.

