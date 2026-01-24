‘Fire’ Nigerian prophet Johnson Suleman Zim bound

Internationally acclaimed Nigerian televangelist, Prophet Johnson Suleman, is expected in Zimbabwe next month, where he is set to lead a two day crusad

The crusade will be held at the City Sports Centre in Harare on February 10 and 11.

Suleman, who also leads Omega Fire Ministries International, commands a huge following in Zimbabwe.

On Friday, the government’s Department of Religious Tourism, which falls under the Tourism Ministry, deployed its officials to assess the venue of the crusade.

“We were at the City Sports Centre, where we concluded an important meeting with the Ministry of Tourism and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) officials ahead of Prophet Johnson Suleman’s visit on February 10,” said Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association President, Bishop Christopher Choto, one of the crusade facilitators.

“We are expecting thousands of worshippers to grace the event. We have lots of them travelling from other countries, including other clerics. This is a great moment for the people of Zimbabwe to have time with Prophet Suleman.”

Suleman, 54, is known for his charismatic preaching and philanthropy. Founded in 2004, his Omega Fire ministry has grown to have branches in several countries across the globe including Zimbabwe.

He is also popularly known for his “Fire” conferences.