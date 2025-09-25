Forecasters Warn of Erratic Start to Rainy Season

The 2025/26 rainy season is expected to begin later than usual and could be marked by prolonged dry spells, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned.

In its latest seasonal rainfall outlook for the October-November-December (OND) period, the MSD said farmers and communities should brace for an uneven start with October and November likely to be hot and dry.

“A delayed, erratic start with initial dry conditions in October-November is expected, while prospects improve nationally from December onwards, though northern areas may dry out again later in the season,” the department said.

The forecast also signals shifting temperatures with warmer-than-average conditions expected through October and November before cooler weather sets in during December.

Rainfall distribution is projected to vary across the country. Southern and western regions are tipped to receive normal to above-normal rains in the first half of the season while northern provinces are likely to record normal to below-normal rainfall.

The seasonal outlook comes at a critical time for the country’s largely rain-fed agricultural sector.

A late or erratic onset of rains often disrupts planting schedules affecting crop yields and food security.

Authorities are urging farmers to follow guidance from agricultural extension officers and to adopt drought-tolerant crop varieties where possible.