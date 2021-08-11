43 Eye Vacant Mutare Town Clerk Post

Mutare City’s vacant Town Clerk post has reportedly attracted a record 43 applications before the deadline, Mayor Blessing Tandi has revealed.

The local authority flighted an advert for the job, inviting suitable candidates to replace former Mutare Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa who succumbed to COVID-19 early this year.

Acting Town Clerk, Dr Antony Mutara, who is the Health services director is hoping to get an official nod to run the city on a substantive basis and has thrown his name in the hat, while the Housing director Emma Mantiziba is also interested in the post.

Tandi confirmed the development saying council will to start the short listing candidates.

“l am happy with the overwhelming response of the people who applied for the job, we were compiling the lists and we have 43 people who have applied for the job.

“I believe all the people are going to meet the conditions we have set, one of them is for them to meet the 10 years working in the local authority,” he said

“We are going to have our shortlisting very soon but at the moment we don’t know how many people we are going to shortlist because of the overwhelming number,” he added.

Inside sources told 263Chat that former Mutare City Council Human Resources manager Aaron Chemvura has also applied for the job. Chemvura has vast experience in local municipality matters.

Another big name also eyeing the post is Fungai Mbetsa, who is currently Masvingo provincial development coordinator.

Former local municipality chamber secretary Cephas Vhuta is also fancying his chances after applying for the hot seat while former Mutare City Council employee Christian Sithole is believed to have submitted his papers for consideration.