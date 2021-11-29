‘FORUS Party Ready For 2023 Elections’

Newly established political party Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (Forus) party launched its manifesto over the weekend with party leader Manyara Irene Muyenziwa claiming her outfit was ready to contest the elections in 2023.

Muyenziwa said Forus was ready to fight for democracy and equality and would also strive to push for the restoration of the social contract.

“Our party pledges to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which Zimbabweans seek to balance the fundamental values of economic freedom, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity

“Restoration of the social contract, building strong and independent institutions, economic devolution and equal development, establishment of a consensus state, eliminating corruption at all levels of power, development and urbanization of rural areas and infrastructure transformation,” said Muyenziwa

She said the party is ready to usher in a leadership that will compete and finish business of the liberation struggle.

“Forus is a liberal democratic party whose core values includes recognition of the importance of the liberation of Zimbabwe in laying the first step of the country; thus commits to a fresh and transformational leadership that will complete and finish the unfinished business of the liberation struggle,

“The promotion of a democratic, transformative market economy where the regulatory role is to create a highly sophisticated and highly technologized society, Freedom, equality and justice that enable individuals to pursue their own interests, Safeguarding of civil rights and liberties based on the observation and respect of the rule of law.” she said

Muyenziwa said Forus will be a force to reckon with and will not fold because they have the support of the people.

“There should be over 150 parties registered as opposition parties in Zimbabwe but where are they? l have been in the rural areas and in all places, and people told me that no political party leader has ever visited them. Probably the last leader that visited them was the late former President Robert Mugabe. Forus will not pop up today and go tomorrow.” said Muyenziwa