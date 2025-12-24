Four Arrested in Separate Dagga Busts in Mutawatawa and Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested four people in two separate operations targeting the unlawful possession of dagga in Mutawatawa and Harare.

In a statement, police said officers in Mutawatawa arrested a 26-year-old man Norest Shinga and a 41-year-old woman Rudo Mandebvu following the recovery of a significant quantity of the drug.

Shinga was intercepted at Guyu Business Centre while carrying a Shangani bag.

A search of the bag led to the discovery of 24 transparent plastic packets of dagga concealed inside.

Police said the suspect later led officers to Mandebvu’s home at Karimatsenga Village in Pfungwe where a further half sack of dagga was recovered.

On the same day, officers in Harare carried out a separate arrest after acting on a tip-off. Amos Ngwangwa (47) and Harmony Gatawa (36) were detained after police recovered a black plastic bag containing dagga from a bedroom at a house in Zimre Park.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said investigations are continuing as authorities step up efforts to combat the illegal possession and distribution of drugs.