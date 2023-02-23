Global Credit Rating Agency reaffirms Zimnat’s financial stability

The Global Credit Rating (GCR) has re-affirmed the credit rating for the Zimnat Group’s short-term and life insurance divisions.

The group’s short-term insurance division, Zimnat General Insurance, was accorded an AA+ rating for the 3rd year running. This indicated the insurer’s financial stability, and its ability to meet its financial obligations had been deemed “very strong” by the GCR. In addition to Zimnat General Insurance’s rating, Zimnat Life Assurance has also received an A- rating from the GCR. The life insurer’s financial stability and ability to meet its financial obligations have been deemed “strong”.

The re-affirmation of Zimnat’s credit ratings is a testament to the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to delivering top-notch insurance services to its customers. The AA+ rating for Zimnat General Insurance reflects its strong financial performance and ability to meet its financial obligations in a timely and efficient manner.

The A- rating for Zimnat Life Assurance demonstrates its solid financial performance and ability to meet its financial obligations, but with a slightly lower capacity than Zimnat General Insurance.

The Zimnat Group CEO, Mr. Tinashe Muyambo, had this to say about the re-affirmation of the company’s credit ratings: “We are proud to have our financial stability and commitment to excellence recognized by the Global Credit Rating. This re-affirmation of our credit ratings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are committed to making life better for all our stakeholders.”

“This re-affirmation is a positive sign for the company and our customers. It demonstrates our financial stability and ability to meet its financial obligations in a timely and efficient manner,” added Mr Muyambo.

Zimnat is a diversified financial group made up of four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Financial Services and Zimnat Asset Management. The group is also associated with the Sanlam group, the largest non-banking financial services group on the continent.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

