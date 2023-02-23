Back-To-Back T20, One-Day Games Get Women’s Season Underway

Zimbabwe’s women’s domestic season is set to get underway with back-to-back inter-provincial T20 and 50-over fixtures scheduled for this weekend in Kwekwe.

Friday will see two Women’s T20 Cup matches pitting Eagles Women against Tuskers Women and Rhinos Women versus Mega Market Mountaineers Women being played at Goldridge College and Kwekwe Sports Club respectively.

The following day, Saturday, the same sides will meet in the one-day competition, the Fifty50 Challenge, at the same venues.

Eagles Women are the holders of both trophies after achieving a clean sweep last season.

They were crowned the 2021/22 Fifty50 Challenge champions after Christabel Chatonzwa’s unbeaten century inspired them to a 167-run victory over Rhinos Women in the final played at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Then they completed the double by lifting the Women’s T20 Cup after Kellies Ndlovu came good with a well-paced innings of 46 not out that took her team to a seven-wicket victory over Mountaineers Women in the final played at Harare Sports Club.

2022/23 WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL FIXTURES – WEEK ONE

DATE COMPETITION MATCH VENUE TIME 24 February Women’s T20 Cup Eagles v Tuskers Goldridge 10.00 Rhinos v Mountaineers Kwekwe Sports Club 10.00 25 February Fifty50 Challenge Eagles v Tuskers Goldridge 09.30 Rhinos v Mountaineers Kwekwe Sports Club 09.30