Govt Appeals Against High Court Judgment On Rice Tax

Finance minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has appealed against a High Court ruling by Justice Webster Chinamora which declared the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported rice by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as illegal.

Professor Ncube filed his appeal through his legal practitioners, Kantor and Immerman.

According to Kantor and Immerman, the relief sought by the applicant was respect of alleged past rights as opposed to existing or future rights.

“[Chapter 23:12), The relief sought by the First Respondent was in respect of alleged past rights, as opposed to existing and/or future rights, the court a quo erred in law in finding that the First Respondent had established: (1) that she had locus standi to seek, let alone be granted, the relief as per the amended order,” reads part of the appeal.

Professor Mthuli Ncube also prayed that the, “appeal be upheld with costs and the judgment of the Court a quo be set aside in its entirety and replaced with the following: ‘The Application be and is hereby dismissed with costs. ”

This appeal comes after Prominent Human Rights lawyer Obey Shava successfully applied for the nullification of the Value Added Tax on rice imported into the country.

The judgment came after a Harare resident Vongai Zimudzi sued Ncube and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) for collecting tax on rice which was being imported into the country.