Govt To Issue e-Vaccination Cards

Government is set to begin activating electronic vaccination cards which were created as part of efforts to secure vaccination certificates with first preference given to travelers.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Jasper Chimedza said due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the need to urgently rollout the COVID-19 vaccination program, the latest COVID 19 Vaccination Certificates were issued with pre-printed QR Codes that are blank and require to be activated by loading electronic data onto them.

“The Ministry has now commenced an exercise to activate these QR codes which are now a requirement for travel to some countries.

However, given that the number of people who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date is now exceeding 5 million, we are currently reserving this functionality to individuals traveling out of the country while plans are being made to open this up to the greater public,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), as part of its COVID-19 Vaccination roll out effort created a secure COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate which provided for electronic authentication of the vaccination record.

The Ministry for the convenience of the public, has begun the process of decentralising the activation process for travellers and will be releasing updated lists of activation points countrywide on a regular basis.

Chimedza advised the public to approach the Ministry of Health and Child Care offices in their district points for the activation of their cards.