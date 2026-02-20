Gvt Launches Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The government of Zimbabwe has officially launched Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly HIV prevention injection, in what officials describe as a significant milestone in the country’s fight to curb new infections.

The rollout ceremony was held in Epworth where Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said the long-acting injectable would provide a more convenient prevention option particularly for adolescents, girls and young women.

He said the injection marks an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s national response to HIV.

“It is a long acting injectable action for HIV prevention and to show our commitment to protecting lives and ending AIDS as a public health threat” he said.

Dr Mombeshora noted that daily medication can be challenging for some people, adding that prevention strategies must align with people’s everyday realities.

Prevention must fit into real life. Not everyone finds it easy to take a pill every day. Life gets busy, sometimes people forget, and stigma can make it harder to be seen taking pills.

Lenacapavir (LEN), a long-acting injectable administered twice a year, represents one of the latest advances in HIV prevention science. It is already being rolled out in the United States, as well as in Zambia and Eswatini.

The drug was developed by U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, with support from the U.S. government.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in Harare, Phillip Nervig, reaffirmed Washington’s continued support for Zimbabwe’s HIV response.

“ I congratulate the Government of Zimbabwe on this achievement and wish you every success as you roll out LEN across all ten provinces. Together, we can end HIV. I am confident that as the Government of Zimbabwe takes even more leadership, an AIDS-free generation is within our reach” he said

He added that the United States remains committed to sustaining progress made in partnership with Zimbabwe in combating HIV and AIDS.

To date, the American people have committed US$1.9 billion in taxpayer funding to support Zimbabwe’s efforts to fight HIV and AIDS backing prevention, treatment and health systems strengthening programmes.

Health officials say the introduction of Lenacapavir could play a key role in reducing new infections particularly among vulnerable groups as Zimbabwe continues efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat.