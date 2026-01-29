Gvt Sounds Alarm as Vanishing Wetlands Raise Flood and Climate Risks

Environment Minister Evelyn Ndlovu

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe will mark World Wetlands Day on 2 February 2026 amid growing concern over the rapid destruction of wetlands, which authorities say is worsening flooding, heightening climate risks and undermining environmental resilience.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu warned that the steady loss of wetlands has played a significant role in the recurring flash floods affecting many of the country’s urban centres.

Wetlands, she said act as natural sponges absorbing excess rainfall, regulating groundwater levels and reducing the impact of extreme weather events.

Their destruction, often through illegal settlement and land misuse has left towns and cities increasingly vulnerable.

Dr Ndlovu urged citizens and local authorities to desist from building on wetlands and to comply with environmental laws designed to protect these fragile ecosystems.

“Wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests,” she said adding that only 17.63 percent of Zimbabwe’s wetlands remain in a pristine state.

The warning comes as Zimbabwe holds the presidency of the Fifteenth Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, a role it assumed after hosting the global summit in Victoria Falls last year.

In line with its commitments under the Ramsar Convention, the government has pledged to restore 250 000 hectares of degraded wetlands and to designate five additional sites as Ramsar wetlands of international importance.

World Wetlands Day is observed annually to raise awareness of the vital role wetlands play in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience issues that the Government say are becoming increasingly urgent.