Gvt Targets Modern Equipment for Major Hospitals

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Government says it is pressing ahead with a major programme to modernise public hospitals with renovations and new medical equipment being rolled out at key facilities.

Speaking during a visit to Mpilo Central Hospital, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora outlined progress under the Presidential Hospital Rehabilitation Programme.

He said construction work is already underway with sections of the hospital being refurbished including general wards as well as essential support services such as kitchens and laundry facilities.

“I have seen the renovations taking place in the main hospital where some wards are being renovated and also the kitchen and the laundry room,” he said.

The government has also begun upgrading cancer treatment services with new radiotherapy machines earmarked for both Mpilo Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Central Hospital.

According to the minister, each hospital is set to receive three machines with some equipment already in the country.

“One of the machines is already in storage… here at Mpilo Hospital,” he said.

Additional high-energy machines are expected from the Netherlands with one destined for Bulawayo and another for Harare.

Preparatory work is also in progress to accommodate the new equipment including the modification of specialised bunkers and the decommissioning of outdated machinery.

Mombeshora said the project is being funded in part through revenue collected from a sugar tax introduced in 2024.

The minister added that the government is now moving into a second phase of the programme which will see advanced diagnostic equipment distributed across the country.

Plans include the procurement of MRI scanners for all five central hospitals as well as CT scanners and new X-ray machines for provincial hospitals.

“It’s a big project… to make sure that all our provincial hospitals and all our central hospitals have modern equipment,” he said, adding that the initiative is expected to cost close to $60m.

The upgrades form part of wider efforts to strengthen the country’s public health system which has long faced challenges linked to ageing infrastructure and limited resources.