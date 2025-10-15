Gvt Unveils National AI Strategy to Drive Vision 2030 Transformation

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Government has approved a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026–2030), marking a major step towards embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and using technology to accelerate national development.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the strategy aims to leverage AI to enhance governance, industry, and social development, while ensuring the country remains globally competitive.

“This strategy is not just about technology; it’s about empowering citizens, strengthening our economy and preserving our national values in a rapidly changing world,” Muswere said.

He said the framework would integrate innovation with ethics and security aligning with national priorities such as the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model and the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan.

“We are creating a framework that is agile, secure, and rooted in the philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu,” Muswere added.

The five-year plan is anchored on six pillars, including AI talent development, infrastructure, governance, and research, and encourages partnerships with global technology players.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera hailed the Cabinet’s approval as a “game changer” for the country’s tech ecosystem, particularly for young innovators.

“We have a rich pool of intellectual talent among our youth, and this strategy creates opportunities for them to develop AI-driven solutions and startups that address real community needs,” she said.

Mavetera added that the government was investing heavily in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and e-governance systems to support the adoption of AI technologies.

“We want to make Zimbabwe an AI producer, not just a consumer,” she said.

She said initiatives such as Pampuali Nhaka and Digital More would expand access to data, digital skills, and connectivity, preparing citizens for the future of work.

“This is our moment to leapfrog into the digital age. Artificial intelligence will empower our journey towards Vision 2030.” Mavetera said.