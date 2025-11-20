New Tobacco Plant Signals Industrial Revival Says Buy Zimbabwe

Buy Zimbabwe has hailed fresh gains in the country’s quest to strengthen local value chains, praising government, industry and local producers for what it describes as significant and tangible progress in rebuilding Zimbabwe’s industrial base.

The organisation’s remarks follow the commissioning on Thursday of Cut Rag Processors’ new tobacco processing plant in Harare, a development seen as a major boost to the country’s manufacturing capacity and its ambition to expand value addition.

Buy Zimbabwe says the investment reflects the impact of deliberate local content policies that are driving competitiveness, innovation and renewed confidence among domestic producers targeting both national and export markets.

The group also commended government efforts to reinforce agricultural self-sufficiency.

It highlighted Statutory Instrument 87, which promotes local procurement of agricultural commodities as a key measure strengthening domestic value chains and empowering farmers nationwide.

Zimbabwe’s continued success in wheat production achieving self-sufficiency and generating surpluses for successive seasons was singled out as evidence of what smart policy and coordinated national effort can deliver.

The organisation has long advocated for deeper reliance on the country’s own productive capacity.

Buy Zimbabwe chairperson Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the latest developments show the country’s industrial revival is no longer an abstract aspiration.

“The growth we are witnessing in sectors such as tobacco processing and wheat production shows that Zimbabwe’s industrial revival is not theoretical, it is happening. Local content initiatives are working, and they deserve continued support,” he said.

He also acknowledged government’s leadership under the Local Content Strategy noting ongoing collaboration between Buy Zimbabwe, ministries, regulators, producers and the private sector to expand domestic participation across procurement, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and services.

“Every investment in local production is an investment in national prosperity. By choosing Zimbabwean products and supporting domestic industries, we build a stronger economy, create more jobs and safeguard our national pride,” Hwengwere added.

Buy Zimbabwe says it remains committed to championing policies and partnerships that strengthen local enterprise and accelerate Zimbabwe’s progress toward a resilient, innovative and self-sustaining economy.