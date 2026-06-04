Serial Robber Gets Six Years Behind Bars

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of eight counts of robbery.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Nkosana Makheto would pose as a passenger and would threaten and rob taxi drivers and commuters.

“The offender would pose as a passenger along Balfour, Birkenhead and Luveve roads in Bulawayo and use a Blow F 92 9mm blank pistol to threaten and rob taxi drivers and commuters. He stole USD460, ZAR20 and several mobile devices after threatening victims,” said NPAZ.

The court heard that Makheto was tracked down by a taxi driver where he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

“On the 9th on May 2026, a taxi driver tracked the offender to a bushy area on Dundee Road and mobilized friends to apprehend him. The group handed him over to ZRP Donnington together with the pistol and USD40 cash,” said NPAZ.

Police investigations linked him to other counts leading to the recovery of property valued at USD230.

The court imposed a seven-year sentence, suspending one year on condition of restitution, leaving him to serve six years.