Health Ministry Director Nabbed For Abuse Of Office

A Ministry of Health and Child Care official has been arrested in connection with a US$1000 bribe he allegedly took to facilitate the processing of a Nursing Verification Certificate for a health official who wanted to leave for greener pastures, 263Chat has learnt.

Chief Director Policy, Planning and Statistics in the Ministry of Heath and Child Care Ministry (MoHCC), Dr Robert Mudyiradima appeared before the Harare Magistrate Court Friday, 18 February 2022 facing abuse of office charges.

Mudyiradima was arrested on February 1 following a tip off which led the police to set a trap at the Ministry’s headquarters at Kaguvi building in Harare where one of his accomplices received the bribe.

It is alleged that Dr Mudyiradima committed the crime during the period when he was acting permanent secretary for the ministry of health.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) questioned the powers given to the permanent secretary’s office to verify nurses which instead of the nurses council which has the legitimate mandate to run the affairs as a self regulating body in expediting the nurses verification.