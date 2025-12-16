Housemaid in Court Over $14k Luxury Heist

By Judith Nyuke

A 58-year-old housemaid appeared at Harare Magistrates Court, accused of stealing a pair of shoes, a wristwatch, and a wine stand collectively valued at US$14 000 from her employer’s residence in the leafy Borrowdale suburb of Harare five months ago.

Alice Padzinza appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The complainant is Radoslav Lliev Mlandenov (45).

The State alleges that on 31 July 2025, Mlandenov reportedly secured his bedroom by locking the door, closed all the windows leaving all things intact and went outside the country for a business trip.

He left the bedroom keys in the custody of Padzinza and instructed her not to enter his bedroom during his absence.

It is alleged that during the complainant’s absence, Padzinza unlocked and entered the house making off with property that included a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, a wine stand, a Souvenir shield, and a Romain Jerome STEAMPUNK TITANIC DNA wristwatch.

After returning from the business trip, Mlandenov discovered the above mentioned property was missing from his bedroom. Noting that Padzinza had, without his consent, previously entered the room in his absence, he proceeded to file a police report.

Investigations were carried out by the police officers. Scene of crime was attended and there was no sign of break in or forced entry noticed.

It is the State’s case that Padzinza is the only person who was in possession of the bedroom keys hence has sole access to the bedroom.

The total value stolen is US$14 000-00 and nothing was recovered.