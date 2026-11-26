Gender-based violence (GBV) remains deeply rooted in Zimbabwean communities with economic dependence, harmful cultural expectations and institutional weaknesses continuing to prevent survivors from reporting abuse and accessing justice.

As the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence which begins on November 25 every year, women’s rights advocates, legal practitioners and community leaders are calling for stronger accountability, survivor-centred support and sustained efforts to dismantle the social and economic structures that enable abuse.

Despite various interventions, gaps in the documentation and reporting of GBV cases particularly at community level continue to undermine efforts to understand the scale of the problem and develop effective responses.

Human rights lawyer Ashley Taingwa says economic vulnerability remains one of the major factors trapping women and girls in abusive relationships particularly where survivors have limited access to income-generating opportunities.

“Women and girls find themselves between a rock and a hard place for financial survival, raising the economic empowerment debate once again,” Taingwa said.

She added that the vulnerability of women who lack access to economic opportunities makes empowerment a critical part of the fight against GBV.

“In a society where the majority of women remain vulnerable to abuse due to lack of access to economic activities, the need to centre women and girls in the empowerment discourse remains critical,” she said.

The economic dimension of GBV highlights why interventions must go beyond encouraging survivors to report abuse and instead address the conditions that make it difficult for them to leave violent relationships.

Zimbabwe Gender Commission Chief Executive Officer Virginia Muwanigwa has also raised concern over the growing impact of technology-facilitated violence warning that online abuse can have devastating consequences on victims’ livelihoods and mental well-being.

“Some people have lost their jobs, tenders, wealth, and others are even struggling with mental health due to online violence,” Muwanigwa said.

She called for stronger law enforcement capacity and accountability arguing that perpetrators must face consequences for their actions.

“Perpetrators of violence should be punished severely and we want the police to be trained and be equipped with the requisite tools of investigating such kind of matters,” she said.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe Chairperson Muchanyara Cynthia Mukamuri said GBV continues to manifest in different forms including child marriage, sexual violence, intimate partner violence, economic abuse and technology-facilitated violence.

She noted that fear, stigma and victim-blaming discourage survivors from reporting cases creating barriers to justice and weakening efforts to establish the true extent of the problem.

“The fear, stigma and victim-blaming that often accompany abuse also contribute to underreporting and barriers to accessing justice,” Mukamuri said.

She called for accessible and adequately resourced services that put survivors at the centre of interventions.

“We continue to advocate for accessible, adequately resourced survivor-centred services, effective justice systems and accountability for perpetrators,” she said.

Mukamuri said awareness campaigns must translate into practical action, with institutions taking responsibility for protecting survivors and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

“As we commemorate the 2026 16 Days of Activism, our message is clear: awareness alone is not enough,” she said.

“Survivors must be believed, protected and supported; perpetrators must be held accountable, and institutions must fulfil their responsibility to deliver justice.” she said.

Social commentator Owen Dhliwayosaid harmful cultural expectations and social pressure often force survivors to remain in abusive relationships with some being encouraged to endure violence to preserve marriages and family reputations.

He said society must confront the culture of silence surrounding GBV and stop normalising behaviour that should never be tolerated.

“The laws do not speak to our cultural and customary context. GBV take place at household level and they use customary and cultural values to address violence taking place at household levels.

“There is need to harmonise cultural practices with the provisions of the laws so that they speak at the same level. At the same time, laws and policies should be applicable at traditional and small courts,” Dhliwayo said

As the campaign gets underway, advocates are urging communities to break the silence, challenge harmful norms and recognise that ending gender-based violence requires more than public awareness.

It demands economic empowerment, effective justice systems, accessible survivor support and accountability from those entrusted with protecting women and girls.