Premier Soccer League Mourns Former Caps United Player Tapiwa Khumbuyani

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has expressed its profound sadness at the passing of former Caps United and Zimbabwe national team player, Tapiwa Khumbuyani.

Khumbuyani, 41, succumbed to liver cancer in his hometown of Gweru.

In a statement released by the PSL, Khumbuyani was described as not only a talented player but also an embodiment of passion and sportsmanship.

“The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of an esteemed former footballer, Tapiwa Khumbuyani. Khumbuyani was not just a player; he was an embodiment of talent, passion, and sportsmanship. His contributions to the sport and to our league will forever be cherished,” read the statement.

Khumbuyani rose to stardom in the early 2000s when he joined Chapungu and went on to play for several other teams, including Hwange, Blue Rangers, Monomotapa, Caps United, and Bantu Rovers.

His career spanned nearly two decades, ending in 2019 when he retired from professional football.

The PSL extended its heartfelt condolences to the Khumbuyani family, friends, former teammates, and the entire football fraternity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all who had the privilege of knowing and admiring his remarkable talent and character. As we mourn the loss of Tapiwa, let us also celebrate the moments of joy and inspiration he brought to the beautiful game. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement concluded.

Khumbuyani is survived by two children. His death marks a significant loss to Zimbabwean football, and he will be remembered for his skill, dedication, and contribution to the sport.

