Magaya’s Yadah Hotel in Court Over Unregistered Medicines

By Judith Nyuke

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s Yadah Hotel represented by one of its directors, Donald Makuvaza appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court following the discovery of various unlicensed medicines at the premises four months ago.

Makuvaza was brought before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on two counts of violating the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act for possessing unregistered medicines and unregistered complementary medicines.

The matter was remanded to 10 March.

It is the State’s case that on 1 November 2025 at around 1330 hours, Detectives from CID Headquarters in Harare received information to the effect that Yadah Hotel was in possession of unregistered medicines and unapproved complimentary medicines in one of their rooms at their hotel in Waterfalls

On the same date, detectives proceeded to the Hotel introduced themselves by producing their police identity cards and the reason of their visit.

The detectives conducted a door to door search. In one of the rooms which were searched, detectives reportedly found various unregistered complimentary medicines and unregistered medicines as but there was no occupant in the room.

The unregistered medicines include Cotrimoxazole tablets, Fluconazole tablets, and Liposomal Liquid Glutathione (Pure Drops). Other items found were Liver Care Detox Complementary Natural Medicine and High Purity Methane Inflammation Opti-MSM Methylsulfonylmethane, among others.

They also reportedly found Compounded Prescription Weekly forms which indicated the dispensing and administration of the medicines to one Happiness Mavindire inside the same room at the hotel.