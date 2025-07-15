Human Rights Movement Finds Strength in Communities Amid Repression

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) says it has remained steadfast relying on communities to lead the charge for justice and accountability.

In its 2024 annual report released Tuesday, ZimRights described the past year as one of “resilience, innovation and unwavering commitment” despite a tightening civic space and increased hostility toward human rights defenders.

“The environment was deeply restrictive. Yet we remained committed to empowering communities to take ownership of their rights and amplify their voices,” said Takesure Musiiwa, the organisation’s National Chairperson.

Throughout the year, ZimRights says it carried out 122 human rights interventions across the country ranging from legal reform campaigns to local development advocacy.

One of its most notable victories was presenting a petition to Parliament for the repeal of the colonial-era Vagrancy Act — a move the organisation says was made possible by sustained grassroots mobilisation.

At the heart of ZimRights’ strategy is its “Shifting Power to the People” initiative, which promotes community-led human rights action.

In 2024, the organisation expanded its membership by over 2,000 and established 96 Human Rights Action Committees.

These local structures tackled issues including healthcare access, clean water and sanitation, particularly in underserved areas such as Chitungwiza.

ZimRights also convened its Annual General Meeting in Masvingo, where it strengthened its focus on inclusive representation by forming dedicated councils for women, youth, persons with disabilities and diaspora members.

The launch of training hubs like the Movement Builders Academy and the Community Leadership Academy further underlined its long-term commitment to leadership development.

In the digital sphere, the launch of the CollectiVibe platform helped boost community engagement and digital activism, seen as increasingly vital in light of ongoing crackdown on civil society.

ZimRights’ National Director, Dzikamai Bere, warned that challenges remain.

“The Private Voluntary Organisations Bill is still a major threat. Intimidation, economic hardship and the erosion of civic freedoms continue to hinder our work,” he said.

Still, Bere struck a defiant tone, vowing to expand international partnerships, formalise a ZimRights Diaspora Chapter and continue supporting activists under threat.

“We’re building a movement that cannot be silenced. Despite the odds, our communities continue to organise, resist, and demand justice — and that is where our greatest hope lies.” ,” he said.