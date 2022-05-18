Human Wildlife Conflict Claims 35 Lives In 2022

Human-wildlife conflicts claimed 35 lives in the first quarter of 2022 with the number is expected to increase during the dry season, a ZimParks official has said.

Posting on his Twitter account, ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe farawo said the latest victim of the human-wildlife conflict was a Victoria Falls man who was killed by an elephant.

“It is with great sadness that a man was killed by an elephant in Vic Falls,” he said.

Farawo added saying so far 35 people have lost their lives because of human wildlife conflict.

“So far 35 people have been killed in HWC across the country.

“ZimParks encourages communities to minimize movements at night, do not provoke them, give them space” posted Farawo.

In Victoria Falls, two people were trampled by elephants within a space of one week leaving the residents of the resort town calling for a lasting solution to the problem.

Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association, Secretary General, Nguquko Tshili said there is need to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“Measures must be taken, ZimParks must erect a fence around the residential areas to prevent wild animals from encroaching into residential areas and increase patrols in the residential areas.

“The City Council must also improve lighting and residents should not move at night,” said Tshili.

The international ban imposed on the trade in wildlife products and species in Southern Africa has seen Zimbabwe’s elephant population rising to around 90 000, exceeding the country’s carrying capacity of 45 000.