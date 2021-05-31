Hwange FM Takes BAZ to Court Over Radio License Application

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has filed a court appeal on behalf of Hwange FM who are appealing against Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) decision to reject community radio license application.

Posting on Twitter, ZLHR said the appeal was filed at the Matebeleland North Administrative Court.

“In Matabeleland North province on behalf of Hwange FM, we have filed an application at Administrative Court appealing against BAZ refusal to grant a community radio license to Hwange FM in denying a community radio license.”

It is said that BAZ received two competing applications for Hwange and Victoria Falls but were unconvinced of Hwange FM’s community interest.

In its application Hwange FM said it wants the Administrative Court to rule that BAZ misdirected itself in refusing to grant it a community radio license.

Last year BAZ invited applications for 10 community radio stations, 19 campus radio stations and six TV stations.

Last November six new free-to-air private television stations were licensed.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), a subsidiary of diversified media group Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd, was one of the channels awarded a free-to-air television licence.

The other five are Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd — trading as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group — trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications — trading as Ke Yona TV — and Channel Dzimbahwe — trading as Channel D.