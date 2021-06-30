Haruzivishe Trial For Kidnapping Set For September

The Harare Magistrates court has set the 7th of September 2021 for commencement of trial for incarcerated opposition activist Makomborero Haruzivishe and his two accomplices who are being charged with kidnapping Impala Car Rental employees.

According to the state, Haruzivishe and his accomplices held an unsanctioned demonstration demanding that Impala release information on the abductors of a Midlands State University student Tawanda Muchehiwa.

They allegedly locked up Impala Car Rental employees inside their premises.

Meanwhile, trial is yet to commence for the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) leaders including Tendai Biti, Linette Karenyi-Kore, Lovemore Chinoputsa and Gladys Hlatsywayo among others who were arrested in June last year in Harare while they were trying to access party headquarters.