Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) Director Alice Kuvheya has been set free by Chitungwiza Magistrate Gladys Moyo who ruled that the charge sheet and State outline forming the basis of her prosecution for allegedly inciting residents of Chitungwiza to commit public violence was defective.

Magistrate Moyo ruled that the State failed to particularize what exactly constitutes a criminal offence from the words which were allegedly uttered by Kuvheya which prosecutors had interpreted as having communicated, persuaded and meant to induce people to wage war between authorities at Chitungwiza Municipality, residents and some informal traders.