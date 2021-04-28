High Court Ends ‘Persecution’ Of Journalist Chin’ono

High Court judge, Justice Jester Charewa has set aside Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube’s decision to place freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on remand after declaring that section 31 of the Criminal Code is no longer part of Zimbabwean law.

The state used Section 31 of the Criminal code to arrest and charge Chin’ono of communicating falsehoods.

This followed a Twitter post by Chin’ono about a police officer who reportedly hit a baby strapped on the mother’s back while trying to disperse a commuter omnibus which was loading at an undesignated point.