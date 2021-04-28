High Court Ends ‘Persecution’ Of Journalist Chin’ono
“Our lawyer Harrison Nkomo has ended the persecution of freelance journalist after obtaining an order granted by Justice Jester Charewa in which she quashed criminal proceedings against Chin’ono on charges of communicating or publishing falsehoods,” reads the message from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
Meanwhile, Chin’ono said he will be suing the state for unlawful detention, wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution.
“I have just finished a meeting with my lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, who got my court case quashed in the High Court because I was charged under a law that doesn’t exist.