IGNITE Youth Organisation Launches First-Ever Purpose Curriculum

IGNITE Youth Organisation Saturday launched its first-ever IGNITE Purpose Curriculum which will assist 400 young people in starting the search for life’s purposes and zealous pursuance.

The curriculum is divided into five stages that provide a 360-degree view of a young person’s life. It culminates in a graduation ceremony for members at the end of the year, as well as the third edition of the IGNITE Youth awards ceremony for young people who demonstrate servant leadership in their country.

The curriculum asks pertinent questions such as, “Why am I here?” What kind of legacy will I leave behind? What will people remember me for? What difference will I make in the world? Aside from focusing on what the purpose is, the curriculum will also focus on mental health, resilience, character development, managing relationships, dealing with failure, volunteering, developing leadership skills and many other topics.

The curriculum was created with the Zimbabwe context in mind and is not ignorant of the challenges that youth face. The curriculum’s ultimate goal is to assist youth in becoming active, engaged citizens in their country, as well as to assist them in launching their own initiatives that will make a difference in the world, thus pursuing their purpose with passion.

“Why purpose you might ask? When [you] decide to live their life with a purpose, [you] are much more in control of [you are] long-term happiness and in a better position to give back and be changemakers in their country. [You] won’t feel like you’re drifting aimlessly toward some ill-defined goal that doesn’t make you happy. I have chosen a purposeful path, one that empowers and guides young minds on their journey in life to find their purpose, and live life with passion.

“Purpose can guide life decisions, influence behaviour, shape goals, offer a sense of direction and create meaning. For most youth, the purpose-centred career guidance we offer is leading them to meaningful, satisfying work.” founder of IGNITE Youth Tadzie Madzima says.

Madzima’s brainchild provides a purpose-centred approach to career guidance and coaching to help teenagers (aged between 13-19) and young adults (aged between 20-29) to create meaningful careers and vocations for themselves. They help young people think critically and innovatively about how they can contribute solutions to the problems their communities and country face.