CCC Posters Defaced in Manicaland

MUTARE- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland officials say posters and campaign materials are being defaced in Dangamvura/Chikanga and Mutasa South constituencies in a coordinated violent assault to intimidate supporters.

In a terse confirmation of developments CCC spokesperson in Manicaland, David Panganai said condemned the vandalism saying the ZanuPF regime is intimidated by the rising stock of the new party.

This comes as the 26 March by-elections are fast approaching.

“We are witnessing another worrying trend from our detractors, the tearing and defacing of campaign posters of our CCC candidates both in Dangamvura / Chikanga and Mutasa South parliamentary and local government, its unnecessary provocation.

“We call upon ZEC to be impartial as ongoing violence and intimidations affects the credibility of results of by-elections. Also, the police should move in and arrest those who break the law.

“Zanu PF should be reminded that violence should have ended with the attainment of independence in 1980, it’s now time for addressing all that we fought for in the Second Chimurenga,” said Panganai.

CCC candidates for Mutasa south constituency Regai Tsunga, heads for a showdown with Misheck Mugadza of ZANU PF, whose Central Committee member Isau Mupfumi seeks to dislodge Prosper Musteami of CCC in Chikanga/Dangamvura.

Tsunga previously spoke out on the defacing of campaign material in Mutasa South during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) press club session held recently to dissect the political environment in the run-up to by-elections.

In Chikanga/Dangamvura, it is a five-horse election as veteran musician Hosea Chipanga is also contesting under an outfit Patriotic Zimbabwe Party, with Taurai Mudzipurwa representing MDC Alliance and Anesu Zaranyika of MA’AT Zimbabwe Party also vying for the seat.

Panganai said the ethos of the CCC brand has invigorated public sentiment that the political independence, respect and enforcement of rights is gained from the liberation struggle has not been realized.

He warned ZANU PF functionaries which are using violence and intimidations tactics against ‘throwing stones while living in glass houses.

“We are extremely disappointed with violence targeting our members which is not isolated but targeted, the loss of life in Kwekwe and the injuries suffered by many because they support CCC and Advocate Nelson Chamisa is deplorable and should be condemned by all.

“We are happy with our campaigns so far because the citizens are responding well, they have suffered enough and they want to change,” he said.

Last month recalled councillors, Edson Kalulu and Simon Mapuvire (Ward 4 and 5) under the CCC banner were arrested and detained before being released without charge, during a door to door campaign exercise in the Sakubva suburb.