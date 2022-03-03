Delta Donates Physiotherapy Equipment To Sally Mugabe Hospital

Alcoholic Beverages maker-Delta Corporation has donated equipment to the physiotherapy department at Sally Mugabe Hospital valued at US$50,000 expected to go a long way in bridging the resources gap at the health institution.

The department has been referring patients to other healthcare centers for physiotherapy treatment owing to lack of equipment.

“This equipment will help improve mobility to patients referred to the physiotherapy department. The project is in line with our focused sustainability platform to give access to a healthier world in the communities where we operate in,” said Patricia Murambinda, General Manager – Corporate Affairs.

“As market leaders we have a responsibility to make a meaningful difference – to empower and protect the communities and the environment in which we operate. We look forward to a successful use of the equipment and hearing powerful the impact stories as a result.”

Among some of the equipment donated were massage boards, dumbbells, treadmill, and various other machines for heat therapy, exercises, and electrotherapy and a skeleton for student nurse training.

“Over the years, our physiotherapy department was overlooked hence we hope the new equipment will promote our efforts to make the facility a one-stop-centre,” said Dr Christopher Pasi, acting chief executive at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Despite government’s improved allocation of resources through the Treasury to the health sector in recent years, this has however not been adequate to turn around the deplorable state of the country’s health institutions.

The donor community, which includes both NGOs and corporates, has however managed to fill in the gap particularly since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.