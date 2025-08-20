Infant Dies at ZIFA Referees’ Training Seminar

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

An infant has died during a referees’ training seminar organised by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

In a statement, ZIFA confirmed the child belonged to a female participant who had attended the session with her two children.

“Despite immediate efforts to render assistance, the child sadly passed away,” ZIFA said.

The association added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for the football community. Our thoughts are with the mother and her family. We are doing everything we can to support her,” said ZIFA

ZIFA has appealed to the public and media to respect the family’s privacy, describing it as an “extremely difficult time.”

The association said further updates will be communicated through its official channels.