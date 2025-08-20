Gvt Moves to Plug Health Funding Gap After US Withdrawal

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government is accelerating plans to develop sustainable domestic health financing models after the United States government pulled its support earlier this year.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Aspect Maunganidze said the withdrawal though anticipated came sooner than expected.

“We always knew the day would come when we would have to rely on our own resources. Over the past few months, there have been adjustments and waivers to cushion the abrupt loss,” he told delegates at the Health Sector Technical Working Group Meeting.

The government is now turning to new funding streams.

The Treasury, he said, has already introduced tax measures to boost revenue for essential services with part of it earmarked for healthcare.

Zimbabwe already runs two unique financing models, the health levy on mobile airtime and the AIDS levy which Maunganidze credited with helping the country achieve major progress in tackling HIV and AIDS.

He said community involvement and national health insurance will be central to closing the funding gap and ensuring disadvantaged groups continue to access care.

“There are interventions we are putting in place to cover the shortfall created by the US government withdrawal, and to prepare for any future decline in donor funding,” Maunganidze said.

He added that global aid is shrinking forcing Zimbabwe to strengthen local resource mobilisation and forge new partnerships.