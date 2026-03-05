Inside Ndarama: How Zimbabwe’s New Digital Investment Model Is Structured

As Zimbabwe’s financial sector continues to modernise, attention is increasingly turning to how emerging digital investment platforms are governed, supervised and protected.

One such model drawing interest is Ndarama, a digital investment platform operating within Zimbabwe’s evolving regulatory environment. Financial experts say the focus is no longer only on new technologies, but on the governance systems behind them — including regulatory oversight, asset custody and transaction transparency.

The architecture behind Ndarama combines regulatory supervision, independent trusteeship and blockchain technology, forming a multi-layered structure aimed at balancing financial innovation with safeguards.

Regulatory supervision

The platform operates within a regulatory sandbox run by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

A regulatory sandbox allows new financial products to be tested under the watch of regulators before full-scale rollout. Within this framework, participating firms must comply with defined conditions that allow regulators to monitor operations, assess risks and ensure that emerging financial models align with existing laws.

Authorities say the arrangement ensures that the platform does not operate outside the financial system but rather within a supervised environment.

The sandbox effectively forms the first layer of oversight.

Independent trustee

A second layer of protection is the appointment of an independent trustee to safeguard investor assets.

Ndarama has designated Kreston Zimbabwe as trustee. Its responsibilities include holding investor funds in trust and safeguarding documentation relating to underlying assets on behalf of investors.

This structure ensures that the operating platform does not have sole custody of investor funds or asset records.

Financial governance specialists say this separation is designed to reduce risk by ensuring that asset custody remains independent of operational management.

Separation of roles

The system is built around dividing responsibilities between different entities.

The platform manages operational functions such as onboarding users, processing transactions and reporting. Meanwhile, the trustee safeguards investor funds and asset documentation, while regulators maintain external oversight.

Such separation is increasingly common in modern financial systems, where distinct roles are used to prevent excessive concentration of control.

Integration with existing financial systems

Rather than replacing Zimbabwe’s existing financial infrastructure, the platform works alongside it.

Investor payments are processed through regulated payment gateways, allowing users to transact through mobile money services, card payments or bank transfers.

This approach means funds move through established financial channels that already operate under compliance frameworks.

Analysts say the hybrid system allows digital platforms to operate while maintaining traceability within the country’s traditional financial system.

Blockchain technology

A further layer in the model is the use of blockchain technology.

Blockchain functions as a digital ledger that records transactions permanently. Once confirmed, transactions cannot be altered, creating an immutable record of ownership and transfers.

Each entry is time-stamped and secured through cryptography, making manipulation difficult.

In the Ndarama structure, blockchain is not intended to replace regulators or trustees but to complement them by strengthening the integrity of transaction records.

Three layers of protection

Taken together, the architecture behind the platform rests on three main pillars:

Regulatory supervision through the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe sandbox

Independent custody and fiduciary oversight by Kreston Zimbabwe

Blockchain-based transaction records that provide transparency and immutability

Financial analysts say such layered governance models are becoming increasingly common as countries explore new forms of digital financial infrastructure.

Building confidence in financial innovation

Experts note that trust in new financial systems depends not only on innovation but also on the strength of governance structures behind them.

By combining regulatory oversight, independent asset custody and transparent digital record-keeping, the Ndarama model seeks to introduce new investment opportunities while maintaining established safeguards.

As Zimbabwe continues to explore digital financial solutions, observers say understanding how these systems are structured will be key to ensuring stability and confidence in the country’s evolving financial ecosystem.

This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.