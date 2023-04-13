Jah Prayzah Gears For Victoria Falls Carnival Debut Appearance

Contemporary music star Jah Prayzah is set to make his debut at the Victoria Falls Carnival, promising an explosive performance for his fans. The three-day festival, now in its 11th edition, will host a number of popular musicians, including the crème de la crème of the industry.

Jah Prayzah will be performing alongside his backing group, the Third Generation, which has been with him since the start of his career. The singer has produced several hit albums, including Sungano Yerudo 2013, Jerusarema 2015, Tsviriyo 2013, among others. He is currently working on his next album, which is scheduled to be released in May 2023.

Jah Prayzah’s music has become a source of happiness and joy for many Zimbabweans, providing a welcome escape from the challenges of daily life. His popularity has grown to the point where he now draws thousands of fans to his shows.

Other confirmed performers at the festival include South African house duo Black Motion, Mzansi’s Mmapiano musician Musa Keys, Mafikizolo, Andrea the Vocalist, Mi Casa, Enzo Ishall, songbird Anita Jaxson, and Oskido, among others.

The carnival offers various ticket options for festival-goers, with a general access ticket for day one costing US$50, a two-day pass for US$65, and a three-day pass for US$90. VIP tickets, which include access to a VIP viewing deck, a private bar and toilet facilities, a private pool party, and more, are available for US$295 for a three-day pass. The festival promises to provide fun, thrills, and exciting entertainment for all attendees.