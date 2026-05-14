Justice Gwaunza Makes History as New Chief Justice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza as Zimbabwe’s new Chief Justice, succeeding outgoing top judge Luke Malaba who steps down after reaching the constitutional retirement age.

The appointment, announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, takes effect from 15 May 2026.

“His Excellency, the President, has in terms of Section 180(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Honourable Mrs Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect from 15 May 2026,” Rushwaya said in a statement.

He said Justice Gwaunza was suitably qualified for the role, citing her extensive judicial experience and her service as Deputy Chief Justice since 29 March 2018.

“Honourable Mrs Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is qualified for appointment, having served as the Deputy Chief Justice since 29 March 2018 and possessing extensive judicial experience,” Rushwaya added.

Justice Gwaunza’s appointment marks a major milestone in Zimbabwe’s judiciary, making her one of the most senior women to occupy the country’s highest judicial office.

Her elevation follows the retirement of Chief Justice Malaba who leaves office at the age of 75 in line with Section 186(1) of the Constitution which sets the retirement age for judges unless an extension is granted.

At the same time, President Mnangagwa appointed Constitutional Court judge Paddington Garwe as the new Deputy Chief Justice.

“His Excellency, the President, has in terms of Section 180(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Honourable Mr Justice Paddington Garwe as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect from 15 May 2026,” Rushwaya said.

He described Justice Garwe as qualified for the post, pointing to his judicial record and service at the Constitutional Court.

“Honourable Mr Justice Paddington Garwe is qualified for appointment, having served as a judge of the Constitutional Court since 20 May 2021 and possessing extensive judicial experience,” he said.