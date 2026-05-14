ZIFA Suspends Three Match Officials Over Alleged Conduct Breaches

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended three match officials from officiating Premier Soccer League matches over alleged breaches of the referees’ code of conduct related to the application of the Laws of the Game.

In a statement, ZIFA announced the suspension of referees Lloyd Mapanje and Venancio Zulu, as well as assistant referee Muroiwa Wirimai, following reviews of their performances in recent top-flight fixtures.

Referee Venancio Zulu has been handed a five-match suspension, running from Matchday 10 to Matchday 14, following his officiating during the Bulawayo Chiefs versus Chicken Inn FC encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on 25 April.

Assistant referee Muroiwa Wirimai was suspended for six matches, from Matchday 10 to Matchday 15, after his role in the MWOS FC versus Scottland FC match staged at Ngoni Stadium on 25 April.

Meanwhile, referee Lloyd Mapanje received a six-match suspension covering Matchday 11 to Matchday 16 following his performance during the Scottland FC against Simba Bhora FC clash played at Rufaro Stadium on 3 May.

ZIFA said the sanctions stem from concerns over how the officials interpreted and implemented football laws during the matches under review.

“The suspensions arise from breaches of the Referees Code of Conduct relating to the interpretation, application and implementation of the Laws of the Game,” ZIFA said in a statement.

The football governing body said the disciplinary action reflects its efforts to improve officiating standards and uphold confidence in domestic competitions.

“ZIFA remains committed to strengthening refereeing standards, protecting the integrity of competitions, and ensuring that match officials perform their duties with the highest levels of professionalism, competence and accountability,” the association said.