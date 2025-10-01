Kaitano Tembo Appointed Warriors Assistant Coach

Former Zimbabwe senior national team defender and Dynamos skipper Kaitano Tembo has been appointed as the second assistant coach of the Warriors.

He will work alongside head coach Michael Nees and assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi.

Tembo was unveiled on Tuesday at Cresta Lodge in Msasa, Harare during the announcement of the Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to the media after his appointment his first international coaching role, Tembo who previously worked with SuperSport United said he is equal to the task.

“I have known Michael (Nees) for a long time. He knows my qualities. I’m an all-rounder because I’ve worked with almost all age groups. I started at the very bottom with the SuperSport United Academy, graduated to take charge of the Under-17s, the reserve side and later the first team, as assistant and as head coach as well.” Tembo promised to contribute towards making “the project we have embarked on a success.”

Nees also expressed confidence in Tembo.

“When I first came here last year, Kaitano was my preferred choice as assistant because I didn’t know many people at the time. We first met in 2003 while I was coaching Seychelles, and I also came to know him better during my years in South Africa as a technical director.

“He has gained a wealth of experience working in South Africa, which will be valuable for us.

“It was impossible to bring him on board last year because he still had commitments at his club. But when we were drawn in the same group as South Africa for the 2025 Afcon, I immediately thought of Kaitano again, and that’s why I decided to bring him in now.” he said

Zimbabwe face South Africa on 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban before taking on Lesotho a few days later.

Although the games are dead rubbers, the Warriors’ technical team will use them as preparations for the upcoming AFCON tournament set for December.