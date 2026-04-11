NetOne Backs Governance, Sustainability Shift

Victoria Falls —Zimbabwe’s state-owned telecoms firm NetOne has thrown its weight behind stronger corporate governance and sustainability reporting, as the country’s accounting profession pushes to rebuild trust and align with global standards.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Accountants Conference 2026 in Victoria Falls, NetOne Chief Finance Officer Nyasha Nyambuya said robust governance systems are critical to economic stability, investor confidence, and long-term growth.

The conference, hosted by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB), marks its 10th edition and coincides with the regulator’s 30th anniversary.

It also saw the launch of Zimbabwe’s Sustainability Reporting Implementation Roadmap, aimed at integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards into corporate reporting.

Nyambuya said the evolving role of accountants goes beyond financial reporting to underpinning institutional credibility.

“The accountancy profession is not merely about numbers—it is the foundation of corporate governance,” she said, highlighting transparency, accountability, and integrity as core pillars.

The event was attended by senior government officials, regulators, and international accounting bodies, including representatives from the International Federation of Accountants and the Pan African Federation of Accountants.

Zimbabwe is seeking to strengthen governance frameworks as it works toward its long-term development blueprint, Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy.

Nyambuya said achieving those goals would depend on credible financial systems and ethical leadership.“

Investor confidence, economic stability, and sustainable development all depend on reliable financial reporting and strong regulatory institutions,” she said.

The newly launched sustainability roadmap signals a shift in how companies are expected to operate and disclose information, with increased focus on ESG factors.

This includes stronger board oversight, improved transparency, and aligning business strategies with long-term environmental and social outcomes.

NetOne, which was a platinum sponsor of the conference, said it is already integrating sustainability into its governance and operational frameworks as part of its digital expansion strategy.

“As we expand connectivity and digital solutions across Zimbabwe, we do so with a clear commitment to responsible corporate citizenship,” Nyambuya said.

The conference comes at a time when businesses and regulators across Africa are under pressure to improve accountability and adopt global reporting standards amid rising scrutiny from investors and the public.

Organisers said the discussions at the gathering would focus on restoring trust in financial reporting, strengthening oversight, and ensuring the profession remains relevant in a rapidly changing economic and technological landscape.