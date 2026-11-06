Mutapa Energy Drives Digital Modernisation in Rural Mberengwa

Mutapa Energy Resources has donated 60 computers to 10 schools in the remote Sandawana area of Mberengwa District, stepping up corporate efforts to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban learners.

The handover ceremony, held on Wednesday, brought together government officials, ICT sector partners, educators, and community members.

The initiative forms part of the mining company’s corporate social responsibility program aimed at accelerating digital literacy and local development.

Addressing delegates at the event, Mutapa Energy Resources Chief Executive Officer Innocent Rukweza declared that computer skills are no longer an optional asset but a mandatory requirement for every student, regardless of their chosen field of study.

“Digital skills are no longer optional. Digital skills are now a requirement in each and every one of us,” Rukweza told the gathering.

“We live in an era where whatever subject that you are doing, whether it’s Shona, English, Science, or any discipline, digital skills are now the bedrock of everything that you are going to be doing.”

Rukweza emphasized that the donation aligns directly with the national vision championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure no person and no place is left behind in the country’s development.

Highlighting his vision to modernize Mberengwa District, Rukweza urged local schools to embrace technology so aggressively that their academic and technical standards command national respect.

“There should not be a gap between those who are in towns, those who are affluent, and those that come from the Sandawana area,” Rukweza said. “We need to ensure that these schools within the vicinity of Sandawana mines are known, feared, and revered when it comes to the education system,” he said.

The CEO also challenged industry partners to turn the donation into an annual ICT exhibition and competition, where rural students can showcase software programs and digital solutions created to solve real-world problems within their communities.

In Zimbabwe’s rural districts, access to modern technology remains a critical development bottleneck. Historically, remote schools have faced severe infrastructure deficits, including a lack of computer hardware, limited grid electricity, and unreliable internet connectivity.

This has left rural learners at a distinct disadvantage compared to their urban peers, who enjoy far greater access to digital research tools, e-learning platforms, and STEM education resources.

To address these systemic disparities, the Government of Zimbabwe launched the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2: 2026–2030) as the country enters the final implementation stretch toward Vision 2030.

Building on the foundations of NDS1, NDS2 prioritizes Digital Transformation, ICT Infrastructure, and Human Capital Development as primary drivers of structural economic transformation.

Under NDS2, ICT is not treated merely as a standalone sector, but as an indispensable cross-cutting enabler required to modernize education, bridge the rural-urban divide, and create a digitally inclusive knowledge economy.

The policy framework emphasizes universal access to digital skills, e-learning infrastructure, and community-driven technology innovations.

Strategic private-sector interventions such as the modernization initiative led by Innocent Rukweza and Mutapa Energy Resources in Sandawana directly complement NDS2 objectives.